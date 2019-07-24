A man who's labeled as a "Predicate Sex Offender" moved near a number of Hudson Valley businesses including a popular children's hangout spot.

On Tuesday, Kingston police notified the public that Rosco Warren moved to on apartment on O'Neil Street in Kingston.

The 46-year-old is a Level-2 Sex Offender. He was arrested in 2002 for having sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old girl and sentenced to six-months probation, according to the New York State Sex Offender database.

Warren's new home is just off-Broadway in Kingston, according to Google Maps. He's living within walking distance of a number of businesses including Boice Bros Dairy, which according to Ulster County residents is a popular hangout spot for children.

He's designated as a "Predicate Sex Offender" on the New York State Sex Offender registry.

