It's amazing how passionate people get when it comes to how to pay for their groceries.

If you do the grocery shopping in your family, a trip to the grocery store can be an adventure, it can also be filled with a few decisions. Now I'm not talking about decisions like what cereal to get, or what dish detergent you should buy. I'm talking about the decision on how to get yourself out of the store.

Picture it for a second, you've got all your stuff in your cart or basket, and it's time to checkout. If the store you're in offers self-checkout do you go that route? We asked and fans of the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show shared some pretty strong opinions about their choice.

Self Checkout, Love It or Hate It? The Hudson Valley shares how they feel about self checkout.

