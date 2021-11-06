Seasonal Menu Hits Hudson Valley Dunkin’ Locations Wednesday November 3rd

For some people, it may be too early for it to be declared 'the most wonderful time of the year,' but for others, we're here and we're ready for all things holiday flavored.

In a press release on November 1st, Dunkin' announced their soon-to-be-launched holiday menu with some customer favorites, as well as a number of new seasonal drinks and snacks. Those who have an eye for the small details may also be excited to know they're rolling out new holiday cup designs, too.

Maybe you're not quite ready for visions of sugar plums to be dancing through your head, but Dunkin' is ready to get you in the spirit with some tasty seasonal options!

Here's what you can expect from the 2021 seasonal launch:

Holiday Blend Coffee: Colombian and Ethiopian coffee blend that will give you a sweet molasses and dried fruit flavor. (this is part of their limited batch) NEW!

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte: warm notes, cool peppermint, whipped cream, mocha drizzle, coca powder topping. RETURNING FAVORITE

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: white chocolate flavor, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping. NEW!

White Mocha Hot Chocolate: creamy milk chocolate with notes of white chocolate. NEW!

Pancake Minis: six mini-pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits served with syrup. NEW!

Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Croissant Stuffer: chicken, bacon, colby-jack cheese and topped with everything seasoning. RETURNING FAVORITE

Cranberry Orange Muffin: real cranberries inside, sanding sugar topping. (limited time) NEW!

For those looking to begin their holiday shopping for the Dunkin' fan in their life (or simply just to #treatyourself), their darkest roast, Dunkin' Midnight is now available in both bags and pods for purchase.

Is it time to say move over pumpkin spice and make way for all things mint (or holiday blend)? My answer is absolutely, yes!

