Movie Shown in Hudson Valley Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint

A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing moviegoers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?

It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is actually kind of fun. People actually pay to be scared at haunted house attractions or even by watching scary movies.

If there's one thing we have learned over the past few years it is that people don't like scary-looking clowns. This movie might have the scariest clown ever to appear on screen since Pennywise the clown from Stephen King's It.

Terrifier 2

Have you heard of Terrifier 2 yet? Did you even know there was an original Terrifer film? You do know because this sequel is getting a lot of attention online. According to Entertainment Weekly, the director has reported that some moviegoers passed out or vomited while watching the film.

Terrifier 2 is currently playing at Regal Galleria Mall in Poughkeepsie, Fair Oaks Drive-in Theater, and AMC Crystal Run 16 in Middletown.

Here is the trailer for the film. Watch it at your own risk if you are afraid of clowns.

Will you go see it?

