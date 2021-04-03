Scary Moment Caught on Camera as Hiker Falls at Kaaterskill

While spring is officially here, it doesn't mean we're in the clear yet.

One look at the forecast from Hudson Valley Weather proves just that. It's going to be downright cold for the first weekend in April. We're looking at a HIGH of 38 on Friday. Thankfully, it'll be back to our seasonal 50's later in the weekend.

The higher elevations around the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas like the Catskills and Adirondacks are still dealing with some serious snowy and icy conditions. Especially if you're hitting the hiking trails.

AccuWeather shared a video taken back on March 30, of just how dangerous those conditions could be when hiking in the Catskills.

The video looks to be filmed at the super-popular Kaaterskill Fall. Obviously, the combination of water, higher elevations, and cooler weather make for extremely icy and slippery conditions.

Hikers at the Kaaterskill viewing platform caught another hiker on video losing his footing at the base of the waterfall and sliding all the way into the freezing cold water.

Thankfully, the hiker is seen successfully making his way out of the water and back onto snowy land.

Take a look at the terrifying video:

While this hiker was able to walk away from a slip like that, many others haven't been as lucky. Earlier in March, a woman slid 100 feet down the ice at Katterskill and needed assistance by Park Rangers.

Kaaterskill Falls has been ranked as the #4 most deadly place in New York in January of 2021.

