Police: Wappingers Falls Man Sexually Abused Minor

A Wappingers Falls man is currently behind bars awaiting his court appearance on March 20, 2023 after being arrested on both felony and misdemeanor charges.

Wappingers Falls Man Sexually Abused Victim Under 11 Years Old

A press release from the Troop K State Police Newsroom in Poughkeepsie has alerted the public of the arrest of a 54-year-old Wappingers Falls man on several charges. On March 15th, New York State Police out of the Wappingers Falls barracks reported the arrest of Marc H. Santoro, of Wappingers Falls on the following charges:

Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree - class D felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Child - class A misdemeanor

According to New York State Penal Code, Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree can be charged if he or she subjects another person to sexual contact. This can be by forcible compulsion, when the other person is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless, or when the other person is less than eleven years old.

Authorities Received Tip Regarding Abuse of Minor; Investigation Followed

The police newsroom indicated that a law endorsement tip was sent in, which lead to an investigation. Said investigation later determined that the 54-year-old Santoro had sexually abused a victim under the age of eleven years old.

Authorities shared that Santoro was recently arraigned in the Village of Wappingers Falls Court, where he was later remanded to Dutchess County Jail 'in lieu of $15,000 bail, $30,000 bond, or $60,000 partially secure bond.'

Santoro's next court appearance is scheduled for 9am on Monday March 20, 2023.

