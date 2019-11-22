Santa Plans to Parachute into Hurds Family Farm

On November 29th Santa is scheduled to arrive with his elves at Hurds Family Farm in Modena. You will have to look to the sky to see him arrive but don't look for his sled or reindeer. It seems Santa has been spending his summer learning to Sky Dive so the plan is to have Santa parachute into the fun.

Hurds Farm Family on Route 32 in Modena and Skydive the Ranch have gotten together to bring Santa to the Hudson Valley the only way they know how, by parachute. Fun on the farm will happen all day and Santa and his elves are scheduled to arrive from the North Pole around noon.

Hurds Family Farm and Skydive the ranch want you to follow them on Facebook for updates from the North Pole as a kind of Santa tracker. Santa will have free gifts for the kids plus you can take a hayride out to choose your own Christmas tree which you can also cut down. Enjoy lots of farm goodies plus hot drinks, hot dogs and apple turkey chili. They also have fresh wreaths to bring home for holiday decorating.

The cow train and other activities will be available for an additional fee. All parts of the event will be weather permitting. So bundle up and make a day out of it on November 29th. Fun runs from 10 AM to 4 PM. Santa will arrive by noon if the weather works out. Plus you can plan to pick out the family Christmas tree. It will be fun for the whole family one one of Santa's most exciting arrivals for Sure.