Sam’s Club Now Has Exclusive Hours For First Responders

Sam's Club has started to offer 'Hero Hours' exclusively for medical staff and first responders.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 all of our shopping routines have been dramatically changed. There is one person in the Hudson Valley who hasn't had to change their routine.

Many stores have started to offer senior hours and now according to Sam's Club, the stores are letting medical workers, police officers, EMT's and firefighters to shop Sundays from 8am - 10am.

This is Sam's Club's way of saying thank you to those who are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

