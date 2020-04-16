Sam’s Club Now Has Exclusive Hours For First Responders
Sam's Club has started to offer 'Hero Hours' exclusively for medical staff and first responders.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 all of our shopping routines have been dramatically changed. There is one person in the Hudson Valley who hasn't had to change their routine.
Many stores have started to offer senior hours and now according to Sam's Club, the stores are letting medical workers, police officers, EMT's and firefighters to shop Sundays from 8am - 10am.
This is Sam's Club's way of saying thank you to those who are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Coronavirus in New York
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie