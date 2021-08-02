Sammy Hagar – Eddie Van Halen Wanted to ‘Make Some Noise’ Again

As longtime Van Halen fans are now aware, Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen had ended their estrangement, reconnecting privately a few months prior to the guitarist's death. In a new Instagram Live chat with Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers (seen below), Hagar revealed that Van Halen had also suggested that the pair should "make some noise" together again.

"We got together and we kind of made amends. It wasn’t like, 'Oh, you gotta apologize for this,'" Hagar stated, sharing some insight on their talks.

Hagar revealed that when he was finally able to make contact with Van Halen, the guitarist had made peace with their relationship. "He had come to peace with everything. He knew he was sick, and it was so great to contact the guy when he was in that state of mind," said Hagar. "If I’d have gotten him six months earlier or a year, it probably would have been, 'Oh yeah, well, you said this, you said that.' [But] he was totally above it all."

While it was revealed shortly after Van Halen's death that there were talks about a "kitchen sink" tour, Hagar also revealed during the chat that Eddie had also expressed his desire to jam again with the singer.

"He said, 'Hey, let's make some noise,'" recalls Hagar. "He goes, 'I got a lot of work to do on myself this year. You ain't gonna believe it, I've been fighting this stuff for 15 years, and now I got this big thing on my neck and my throat right now, and I gotta get it all straightened out. And next year, you and I gotta make some noise. We made some great music together, and I want to do it again.' I was just like, 'Yes.' I said, 'Eddie, that ain't what I'm calling you about. I'm calling to see if you're okay.'"

Though relations were strained for a number of years, Hagar reflects on their collaborative efforts positively. He shared, "We wrote all those songs together. It ain't like, 'Oh, we wrote a couple songs together.' We wrote every Van Halen song from my era, from '85 to '95, and then three more on the [2003-05] reunion thing. We wrote all them songs together. You don't write songs like that — with a real musician and real musicians getting together — you don't phone that in. You don't do it by email. No, we sat in rooms together, him and I, and wrote those songs and went and sang them, and he coached me through things he might hear. ... I miss that. There's nobody like that."

Check out more of the chat below.

Hagar joined Van Halen in 1985, right after the success of his VOA album featuring the song "I Can't Drive 55." He remained with the group through 1996, fronting the band on the 5150, OU812, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and Balance albums. Hagar would return between 2003-2005, also contributing to the Best of Both Worlds hits compilation.

In June, Hagar and Michael Anthony launched a "Van Hagar" online archive dedicated to Hagar's years in the band.