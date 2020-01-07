Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share 2022 North American Tour Dates

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will embark on their previously announced North American tour in June, with the band opening for the singer.

The road trip — which was originally scheduled for summer 2020 but twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic — starts in Vancouver on June 10 and ends in Edmonton on Sept. 17. Previously announced dates are on sale now, while most of the newly added U.S. tour dates go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25, and Canadian dates go on sale on March 4, all via Live Nation. (The June 18 show in Santa Barbara, Calif., is an exception, with tickets going on sale March 4 via AXS.)

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Stewart expressed his excitement for the tour in a brief video message. "I really want you to come out, because we've had a bad time lately, and it’s really gonna be fun," he promised. "So I'll see you there."

The "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" singer will bookend his North American tour with two legs of his "Rod Stewart: The Hits" Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The first string of residency dates runs from May 13-21, and the second goes from Sept. 23-Oct. 1.

Both Stewart and Cheap Trick have new albums to promote on the road this summer. The former released The Tears of Hercules in November, while the latter unleashed In Another World last April.

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Summer Tour 2022

June 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena^

June 11 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena^#

June 14 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl^#

June 17 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre^#

June 18 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl^*#

June 21 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

June 26 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

July 1 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

July 2 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 5 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 7 - Milwaukee, @ WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Ground^

July 8 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center^

July 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

July 16 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 23 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens^#

July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 27 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 12 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 13 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 16 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 19 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 20 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

Aug. 27 - Columbia, MD @Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 31 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

Sept. 3 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena^

Sept. 9 - Montreal, QC @Centre Bell^#

Sept. 10 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^#

Sept. 14 - Saskatoon, SA @ SaskTel Centre^#

Sept. 16 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome^#

Sept. 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^#

^Newly added date | *Not a Live Nation date | #On sale March 4