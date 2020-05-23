See What 28 Rock + Metal Stars Look Like in ‘The Simpsons’ Episodes

Making a cameo appearance on the animated sitcom The Simpsons, which has been in production since late 1989, is one of those "you've really made it" moments, even for those who have already achieved cultural icon status. Here, we look at 27 rock and metal artists who made guest appearances on the hit show.

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was the first rocker to make an appearance on The Simpsons, dating back to Season 2. It's been a rich history of cameos since then, all the way through the present day where Weezer played the show's theme song in a Season 31 episode that aired in 2020.

Among the more memorable moments was when the program mistakenly referred to Judas Priest as a death metal band, prompting an apology the following week via Bart scribbling, "Judas Priest is not 'death metal,'" repeatedly on the chalkboard as seen in the introduction.

Take a look back at the most rock-worthy moments on The Simpsons in the gallery below.