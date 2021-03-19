There is no need to leave the Hudson Valley to enjoy a luxurious weekend away. There is a spectacular Rhinebeck home that is now offered as an Airbnb that would rival any retreat or resort in the area. You must check out this 31-acre modern luxury estate because after you will see it, you will want to check-in.

The privacy of the 31-acre grounds combined with the location that is close by the charming Village of Rhinebeck will have you ready to put together a small party and plan a weekend. However, before you plan to have a party or even a wedding at this estate you should know that is against the rules. And you also have to be at least 30 years of age to rent this property.

That being said if you would like to bring a group of friends and family for a reunion weekend or just a local getaway this place will have room for everyone. With 7 bedrooms it can sleep 22 and with 7 bathrooms no one should have to wait.

The cost for this much luxury close to home is $1778 a night. So if you can find 6 people you want to spend a weekend with you will have the price down to about $300 per person, per night. This home offers what we call resort-style living, it is so worth the money and you can even reserve your own chef so no one will have to cook.