Top Rated Restaurant Moving to Old Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie

Good seafood is hard to find in the Hudson Valley. That's why Dutchess County residents loved Bonefish Grill.

Many were saddened when the place suddenly closed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonefish Grill closed their doors permanently just as New York entered the third phase of reopening. Bonefish Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a large-scale outdoor seating area but it wasn't enough to keep the doors open. Bonefish even offered online discount codes good through this past weekend through a Facebook ad.

They officially were closed at about this time back in 2020. According to their website, the closest location is in Paramus, New Jersey for now.

T. Dickson T. Dickson loading...

The building has been left vacant since then and it looks like someone is finally moving into the old Bonefish Grill building on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The restaurant moving into the vacant location is not a stranger to the Hudson Valley. They currently have a location about 20 minutes down the road. They aren't a seafood restaurant either so patrons will be getting an entirely new experience here.

Get our free mobile app

A banner was recently hung from the front of the building stating that Tamarind Fine Indian Dining will be set up there.

loading...

Tamarind is currently down the road on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls, New York is extremely popular among local residents here in the Hudson Valley. Tamarind Fine Indian Dining scored an impressive 4.4 stars from 268 reviews on Google. The restaurant confirmed that they hope to be at this new spot by August of this year.

13 Top Rated Restaurants in Poughkeepsie, New York These are the best places to eat in Poughkeepsie, New York according to Yelp.

8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Dutchess County, New York