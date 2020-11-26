RSD Black Friday Releases Include George Harrison, Dio and Stones

Record Store Day has kept the annual Black Friday edition on its calendar, even in an era when worries over crowding led organizers to divided up the traditional vinyl event held internationally on a single Saturday.

RSD Black Friday exclusives this year include a picture-disc edition of Dio's Dream Evil Live '87 and a 50th-anniversary vinyl reissue of Jefferson Starship's Blows Against the Empire. A limited vinyl run of the collectors' edition of Let It Bleed by the Rolling Stones is also scheduled.

A new single focusing on "Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)" features a live take from Mick Fleetwood with Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, paired with a 1970 version from Fleetwood Mac.

Look for other special singles from George Harrison ("My Sweet Lord"), David Gilmour ("Yes I Have Ghosts") and Chris Cornell ("Patience"). Featured live releases include Blue Oyster Cult (Live '83), the Jerry Garcia Band (GarciaLive Volume Two), Drive-By Truckers (Plan 9 Records July 13, 2006) and Lou Reed (Live at Alice Tully Hall).

Finally, RSD fans will also get the first crack at vinyl versions of Ace Frehley's "Space Truckin'," an expanded edition of Motorhead's On Parole and the 40th anniversary reissue of U2's Boy, among others.

These Black Friday releases follow a trio of smaller events called RSD Drops. The original April date for RSD was initially pushed back to June, then delayed once more as COVID-19 spread. Concerns over social distancing then led to a three-way split of the previously announced slate of special releases.

RSD EXCLUSIVES

Alice in Chains, SAP EP (12" vinyl)

David Gilmour, "Yes I Have Ghosts" (7" vinyl)

Dio, Dream Evil Live '87 (12" picture disc)

Drive-By Truckers, Plan 9 Records July 13, 2006 (3LP)

Hootie and the Blowfish, "Losing My Religion/Turn It Up Remix" (7" vinyl)

Jefferson Starship, Blows Against the Empire: 50th Anniversary (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, GarciaLive Volume Two: August 5th, 1990 Greek Theatre (4LP)

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, "Green Manalishi (with the Two Pronged Crown)" (12" vinyl)

Motorhead, Ace of Spades (12" vinyl)

RSD LIMITED RUN / REGIONAL RELEASES

Anthrax, Soldiers of Metal (LP)

John Densmore, The Seekers: Meetings With Remarkable Musicians (and Other Artists) (book)

Rolling Stones, Let It Bleed: Collector's Edition (LP)

Tesla, The Great Radio Controversy (LP)

RSD FIRST

Ace Frehley, "Space Truckin'" (12" vinyl)

Bangles, Doll Revolution (2LP)

Blue Oyster Cult, Live '83 (2LP)

Brian Wilson & Van Dyke Parks, Orange Crate Instrumentals (LP)

Chris Cornell, "Patience" (7" vinyl)

Fountains of Wayne, Welcome Interstate Managers (2LP)

George Harrison, "My Sweet Lord" (7" vinyl)

John Prine, The Asylum Albums (3LP)

Little Richard, Southern Child (LP)

Lou Reed, Magic and Loss (2LP); Live at Alice Tully Hall: January 27, 1973, 2nd Show (2LP)

Masters of Reality [Ginger Baker], Sunrise on the Sufferbus (LP)

Motorhead, On Parole: Expanded and Remastered (2LP, CD)

U2, Boy: 40th Anniversary Edition (LP)

War, Greatest Hits (LP)