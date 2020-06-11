A protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines is scheduled for this weekend, not far from the Hudson Valley.

The "Bar Big Pharma! Liberate NYS From Vaccine Mandates" protest is scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday outside the New York State Bar Association on Elk Street in Albany.

"The New York State Bar Association is pushing (a) MANDATED COVID vaccine. A NY bill is being written RIGHT NOW. Cuomo will use NYSBA & many orgs to steal YOUR FREEDOM to say 'no,'" a Facebook photo about the event from organizers reads.

Organizers say the protest will run until 11:30 a.m. outside the New York State Bar Association and then a second protest at an undisclosed location will go until 12:30 p.m.

Last month, a report released by the New York State Bar Association's health section called for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all Empire State residents, besides those who would get exempt by doctors, the Times Union reports.

The New York State Bar Association is meeting virtually on Saturday to discuss making a recommendation on the issue. As of now, there is no law that forces New York residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine, nor is there a COVID-19 vaccine.

Many potential COVID-19 vaccines are being developed. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said earlier this week he's "almost certain" more than one vaccine that's being researched will work.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson announced the company will start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on 1,000 healthy adults in July, one month ahead of schedule.