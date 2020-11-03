A person who promoted a Trump rally that police described as a "mass gathering involving 1,000 plus participants" was charged.

On Sunday, Saugerties Police charged 36-year-old Paul J. Senecal of Poughkeepsie with the violation of failing to obtain a facility's users permit and failure to provide proof of insurance, as prescribed by Town of Saugerties Local Law 224-10, police say.

On Sunday at 3:15 p.m., Senecal promoted and held a mass gathering involving 1,000 plus participants at the Cantine Memorial Complex, without first obtaining a facility's user permit or liability insurance for conducting the event, according to Saugerties police.

"Had a great time at the rally in Saugerties Sunday supporting President Trump and hearing from Congressional District 19 candidate Kyle Van de Water (and me). The rain was falling but the spirits were not dampened (in fact, the crowd was pretty rowdy!) as the huge Trump caravan found its way to Saugerties," Rex Bridges who's running for NYS Assembly in the 103rd District wrote on Facebook.

Senecal was processed at the scene and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Nov. 24, to answer the charges.

Supporters of President Trump made their presence known across the Hudson Valley on Sunday. Around noon, supporters were spotted on I-84, as well as in Wappingers, Rhinebeck and Maybrook. A supporter in Orange County said around 500 cars traveled about 60 miles together.

Around 3 p.m. another group of Trump supporters stopped traffic on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, with some getting out of their cars. Senator David Carlucci called their actions aggressive, dangerous, and reckless