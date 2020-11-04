Update, Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 2:28 p.m.

The Associated Press, NBC News and CNN have projected Joe Biden the winner in Wisconsin. The state carries 10 electoral votes.

---

If you thought you would wake up Wednesday morning with the 2020 election season behind you, think again. The results of the 2020 presidential election remained too close to call early Wednesday.

The victor in a U.S. Presidential Election must secure 270 votes in the Electoral College. The 46 electoral votes up for grabs in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin may ultimately decide the race.

ABC News, NBC News, CNN and Fox News called the battleground states of Ohio and Florida for Trump after midnight on Wednesday. The two states account for 47 electoral votes.

Biden spoke from Wilmington, Del. at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday and urged patience as the ballots were being counted.

"We're going to have to wait until the hard work of tallying votes is finished," Biden said.

Trump indicated on Facebook that he would address the election results early Wednesday morning. He reiterated his concerns about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in a subsequent tweet:

The 2020 election saw historic turnout with over 100 million ballots so far through in-person or mail-in early voting, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Over 26.8 million mail-in ballots remain outstanding. The number is expected to pass the 136 million ballots cast in the 2016 election, which was the highest in a presidential election year.

In 2016, some 59.2 percent of eligible voters turned out. The highest percentage of eligible American voters to turn out in a presidential election year was in 1960 when 62.8 percent of the electorate cast ballots, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The U.S. Elections Project reports 239 million Americans were eligible to vote in the 2020 election.