President Trump’s Former Personal Attorney Moves to Hudson Valley

President Trump's former attorney and fixer moves to the Hudson Valley Monday where he can become friends with Mike "The Situation" and the Fyre Festival Founder.

President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen is scheduled to report to prison on Monday. Cohen will begin a three-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville

Cohen will be incarcerated in the Hudson Valley for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland are currently incarcerated at the Orange County prison which Forbes called one of "America's 10 Cushiest Prisons."

Sorrentino and McFarland have become friends while in jail and apparently play scrabble together.

Spot a typo? Let us know.