President Donald Trump Will Speak in Hudson Valley in June

It's been confirmed President Trump will speak in front of a crowd of potentially 1,000 in the Hudson Valley in June.

West Point officials announced President Donald Trump will serve as the commencement speaker at the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2020 graduation ceremony at West Point on Saturday, June 13.

This will mark his first visit to West Point as a graduation speaker, officials note.

“We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the many accomplishments of our graduating class,” Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent of the USMA, said.

The size and scope of the graduation ceremony will be determined by safety considerations for cadets and the entire West Point community, officials say. The Academy leadership is conducting a thorough analysis and plan for the safe return of the Corps of Cadets, according to the U.S. Military Academy.

“West Point continues to receive tremendous support from Army leadership during this unique time in its history and looks forward to commissioning the newest cohort of lieutenants into the ranks of the Army Officer Corps,” said Lt. Gen. Williams.

It's unclear how many cadets are scheduled to graduate. The West Point class of 2019 had 987 graduates, 2018 had 972. West Point officials note the class of 2017 had 1,200 applicants and 936 who graduated.