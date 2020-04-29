Poughkeepsie Police Shut Down Street Party (VIDEO)

Looks like Live PD has come to Poughkeepsie. (Sort of.)

We have been told for over a month that we all need to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus and by the looks of it, some people in the City of Poughkeepsie have had enough and decided that they would have an outdoor gathering late Tuesday evening that resulted in the local police showing up.

According to a live streaming video captured by Monique Carter on Facebook, people started to gather in the Fox Terrace section of the City of Poughkeepsie on Tuesday afternoon and with the crowd getting bigger and bigger, local police were called and responded and required all to vacate the area because of the social distancing rules that have been put in place.

Beware: this video does contain strong explicit language.

We have reached out to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department for a comment, but have not heard back at this time. We will update this story as soon as we receive any comment.

