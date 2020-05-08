Potential Record Breaking Cold Could Bring Snow to Hudson Valley

A "potential record-breaking" cold air mass could bring May snow to the Hudson Valley with Saturday feeling like mid-winter.

Hudson Valley Weather says it's going to feel like the "middle of winter" across the region on Saturday with highs in the low 40s and over 35 MPH wind gusts making it feel "like January!."

Hudson Valley Weather says an extremely rare cold air mass will hit the region, but the storm's track is still hard to predict. Hudson Valley Weather believes the best chance of snow is in the Catskills with the rest of the region possibly seeing a coating to two inches of snow.

Hudson Valley Weather says one model shows a slushy coating for the Hudson Valley, but another model predicts a coating to three inches of snow across much of the region.

"This is a very rare setup, a chance for accumulating snow in the Hudson Valley in May. No matter what happens… expect Saturday’s weather to feel like the middle of winter," Hudson Valley Weather wrote.

On Thursday, Weather.com predicted one to three inches of snow for Poughkeepsie and Newburgh.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Sullivan counties.

Rain will change to snow late this evening in Ulster and Dutchess counties with one to four inches of snow across the hills and mountains, mainly on grassy and non-paved surfaces, the National Weather Service predicts. Light accumulating snow is likely this evening and tonight for Sullivan County.

A freeze warning is in effect for Orange County from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Saturday.