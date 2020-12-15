Potential COVID Exposures at Hudson Valley DMV, Pizzeria

COVID-19 is shutting down a local DMV for two weeks.

On Friday, Sullivan County Public Health Services confirmed that a customer at Colosseo Family Restaurant & Pizzeria tested positive for COVID-19. There is currently no indication that the patron contracted the virus at the restaurant or impacted anyone else, officials say.

Public Health Services has determined that this individual was eating in the restaurant, located at 11 Raceway Road in Monticello, on Dec. 4 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.

The Sullivan County office of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be closed for the next two weeks due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

“We do not believe any members of the public were exposed, but due to quarantine requirements, we will not be able to process in-person transactions from now until December 28,” County Clerk Russell Reeves, whose office oversees the local DMV, said in a press release. "We are reaching out to everyone who had an appointment during that time. I regret the inconvenience this will cause, but we have to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”

A skeleton staff of two employees will continue to answer phones, but all appointments scheduled between December 14 and December 24 will be rescheduled.