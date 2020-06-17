Health officials from the Hudson Valley are warning residents about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a local barbershop.

On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Public Health Services announced anyone who visited the Broadway Barber Shop at 456 Broadway in Monticello, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“The risk is low, as the establishment was in full compliance with Phase II reopening guidelines, and everyone present was wearing masks and following current guidelines and protocols for prevention of COVID-19 transmission,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said in a press release. “However, we ask that if you start to develop symptoms of COVID-19 you contact Sullivan County Public Health Services and ask for an Infection Control nurse.”

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you, officials say.