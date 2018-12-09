Popular New York Amusement Park Gets Updated

A popular New York vacation destination is getting a prehistoric makeover.

If you grew up in and around the Hudson Valley area, likelihood is you probably have vacationed in Lake George. And what's a trip to Lake George without a stop at the Magic Forest?

The Magic Forest has been a popular family attraction in upstate New York since 1963 when the Gillette family opened the doors. Attractions include walking through fair tale trails, taking a ride on the safari, 25 rides and a few shows featured throughout the day.

Who could forget the infamous statues situated around the park? The Magic Forest is also home to the largest Uncle Sam statue in the world, standing at 38 feet tall.

Smitty Smitty loading...

On Tuesday December 4th, the Times Union reported that the Magic Forest is now under new ownership and that a few changes will be made in the future. Ruben Ellsworth has purchased the park from Jack Gillette for an undisclosed price.

Ellsworth announced on Tuesday that they will be preparing to open up Magic Forest on Memorial Day 2019 with an added attraction called Dino Roar Valley, a walking trail "featuring animatronic dinosaurs."