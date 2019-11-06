Popular Hudson Valley Bar Reopens After Filming of Movie

A Hudson Valley bar that Hollywood seems to love has reopened after they closed so another movie could film at the bar.

The Golden Rail Ale House announced on Facebook the Newburgh bar would be closed on Monday, "for the filming of yet another movie!"

At the time of the post, owners didn't say what movie was being filmed. But soon, owner Brian Butler announced the upcoming horror flick Slapface was filming at the bar.

Butler posted a photo of himself at the bar posing with Mike C. Manning on the left and Dan Hedaya on the right. He says filming took about nine hours and he managed to get himself a small roll in the film.

Slapface stars Manning, William Sadler, Libe Barer and more. It's based around a boy who deals with the loss of his mother by creating a dangerous relationship with a monster, according to IMBD.

Jeremiah Kipp shared a photo on Facebook with actors, August Maturo, Manning, Backstrom John and Ilaria Malvezzi, sitting at the bar at the Golden Rail Ale House.

A movie called Trick filmed at the bar back in March, according to The Golden Rail Ale House. Trick stars Omar Epps and Jamie Kennedy. According to IMDB, the film is based around a "no-nonsense detective tries to track down a mass murderer named Trick, who is terrorizing a small town."

Trick was released last month. It's now available on video-on-demand. In 2000, the hit comedy Super Troopers filmed scenes at the Newburgh bar.

