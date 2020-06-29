Popular Romantic Hudson Valley Restaurant Suddenly Up For Sale

Sad news continues to hit the Hudson Valley as a popular Italian restaurant has just hit the market.

Over the weekend, it was discovered that one of the Hudson Valley's most popular romantic dinner destinations announced that they are for sale. Hudson Valley residents were surprised when the Italian eatery, Il Barilotto Enoteca in Beacon, put the business up for sale.

This moves comes as a surprise, as many have publicly raved about their experience at the establishment on social media for years. Il Barilotto Enoteca has long been a highly reviewed Italian restaurant in the Hudson Valley earning an average 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews. Patrons described the restaurant as a "gem" and a great place to take a date as well as the whole family.

Their last post on Facebook was in mid-April, during the New York PAUSE. Il Barilotto appeared to be doing well as they posted that they were sold out for their Takeout Tuesday event.

It's unclear if the restaurant is still open yet to the public. The news of the restaurant's closure comes on the heels of other restaurants suddenly shutting their doors. Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie closed in late June, as did 88 Charles Street Cafe and the Table Talk Diner.

Who will move into the location and what changes could they bring?

We will update this story when we get more information.

