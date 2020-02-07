Police are asking local residents for help after a dog was found dead on the side of the road with a bullet wound. A large reward is being offered.

On Wednesday, New York State Police begin investigating the death of a German Shepherd that was found dead on Sunday on Silvernails Road in the town of Gallatin.

The approximately two-year-old dog was found near the shoulder of Silvernails Road by a local resident. The resident reported it to a dog warden officer who contacted New York State police after noticing a bullet wound on the animal.

An investigation determined the dog's owners live about 6 miles south of where the dog was found and the dog was known to run from the residence, police say.

If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to please contact Investigator Melilli of the New York State Police at (845) 677-7379. Please refer to case# 9410146.

The New York State Humane Association, headquartered in Kingston, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for fatally shooting and disposing of the German Shephard dog in the Town of Gallatin.