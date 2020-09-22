Police Issue Over 1,400 Tickets Last Weekend in Hudson Valley

Police in the region issued over 1,400 tickets this past weekend.

On Monday, New York State Police announced Troop F issued 710 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets during the September 19, 2020 weekend.

From 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, through 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, New York State troopers in Troop F issued tickets for 246 speeding violations, 9 distracted driving violations, 19 child restraint violations, 13 move over violations and removed 27 impaired motorists from the roadway, police say.

Also on Monday, New York State Police from Troop K announced Troop K issued 700 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets during the September 19, 2020 weekend.

From 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, through 3:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 New York State troopers in Troop K issued tickets for 335 speeding violations, 18 distracted driving violations, 3 child restraint violations, 9 move over violations and removed 15 impaired motorists from the roadway, according to New York State Police.

Troop F includes Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene Counties. Troop K includes Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia Counties.