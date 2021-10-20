Police in New York Issued Nearly 40,000 Tickets in a Few Days

In just a few days over 200 in New York were accused of drunk driving. Nearly 100 are from the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police issued 17,797 tickets and arrested 207 people for impaired driving during the special traffic enforcement detail over Columbus Day weekend.

"The tragedies caused by speeding and impaired driving are completely avoidable if we all commit to making safety our top priority when we are behind the wheel," Governor Hochul said. "We will continue to have zero tolerance for impaired drivers who put others in danger."

The initiative targeted speeding and impaired drivers on roads across New York from Thursday, October 7 through Tuesday, October 12. Statewide, law enforcement issued a total of 38,255 tickets during the enforcement period, including 828 for impaired driving and 10,593 for speeding.

"The results of this campaign show that far too many people put their lives and the lives of others at risk through the poor choices they make while driving. Our troopers will continue to crack down on reckless and impaired drivers in an effort to keep our roads safe for all users," State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said.

During the special enforcement period, which was funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, the New York State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers.

State Troopers arrested 207 people for impaired driving and investigated 1,031 automobile crashes, including one fatal crash and 159 personal injury crashes.

NYSP

As part of the enforcement, Troopers also targeted speeding, aggressive and distracted drivers across the State.

Troopers used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law. CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

Results of the Columbus Day enforcement period by each New York State Police troop is below:

Police in New York Issued Nearly 40,000 Tickets in a Few Days

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

Western New York, Troop A

DWI: 19

Speeding: 672

Distracted Driving: 22

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 75

Move Over:2

Total Tickets: 1,553

North Country, Troop B

DWI: 11

Speeding: 279

Distracted Driving: 15

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 28

Move Over:11

Total Tickets: 1,032

Southern Tier, Troop C

DWI: 3

Speeding: 471

Distracted Driving: 6

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 33

Move Over: 13

Total Tickets: 971

Central New York, Troop D

DWI: 11

Speeding: 697

Distracted Driving: 60

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 55

Move Over: 17

Total Tickets: 1,819

Finger Lakes, Troop E

DWI: 21

Speeding: 650

Distracted Driving: 27

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 166

Move Over:9

Total Tickets: 2,005

Upper Hudson Valley, Troop F

DWI: 52

Speeding: 965

Distracted Driving: 58

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 92

Move Over:18

Total Tickets: 2,077

Capital Region, Troop G

DWI: 18

Speeding: 1,039

Distracted Driving: 46

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 48

Move Over: 19

Total Tickets: 2,077

Lower Hudson Valley, Troop K

DWI: 37

Speeding: 388

Distracted Driving: 57

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 42

Move Over: 16

Total Tickets: 1,665

Long Island, Troop L

DWI: 17

Speeding: 388

Distracted Driving: 57

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 42

Move Over: 2

Total Tickets: 1,191

New York City, Troop NYC

DWI: 2

Speeding: 202

Distracted Driving: 28

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 37

Move Over:2

Total Tickets: 1,060

NYS Thruway, Troop T

DWI: 16

Speeding: 1,143

Distracted Driving: 56

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 99

Move Over: 34

Total Tickets: 2,355

Total

DWI: 207

Speeding: 7,389

Distracted Driving: 410

Child Restraint/Seat Belt: 707

Move Over: 143

Total Tickets: 17,797

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York