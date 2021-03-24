Police: Homeless Man Accused of Ulster Murder Found in Dutchess

A homeless man accused of killing a 38-year-old Ulster County man in broad daylight was arrested days later in Dutchess County.

On Sunday around 1:30 p.m., members of the Kingston Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Liberty Street just off of Broadway.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot twice lying on the sidewalk in front of a home on Liberty Street in Kingston. Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the victim.

The victim, 38-year-old Erick D. Crawford of Kingston, was shot once in the torso and once in the thigh. He was transported by ambulance to the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later, police say.

An investigation into the shooting led to the arrest of 45-year-old Truvock Noble, AKA Jeffrey Ali, police say. According to the Kingston Police Department Nobel is homeless, living in the Kingston area.

Early Tuesday morning, Noble was taken into custody without incident in the Town of Fishkill with the assistance of several police agencies working together as a team. Noble was transported to the Kingston Police Department where he was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the murder and the motive behind it, police say. Anyone with information on the shooting or any other crime is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

