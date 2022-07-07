Phil Lesh and Friends Jam Out in Bethel Woods August 20th; Enter To Win Tickets

Calling all Deadheads! Phil Lesh and Friends will be performing at Bethel Woods on August 20th! Phil Lesh, former bassist to the Grateful Dead, will be joined by The Midnight Ramble Band for one night of unforgettable music!

This group has one of the most interesting concepts music has seen. Phil takes the music of the Grateful Dead, and other classic rock groups, and invites different artists to interpret the music in brand new ways. This creates a unique listening experience with every performance, and breathes new life to the Grateful Dead discography. This live performance is a one-of-a-kind experience, and Phil's magical bass will have you dancing the night away.

