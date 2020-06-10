Phase 3 COVID-19 Reopening Guidelines Released for New York

New York officials released new rules and guidelines for Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which includes fewer restrictions for bars and restaurants and the reopening of personal care businesses.

Each business will need to have safety precautions and social distancing guidelines to protect customers and employees. Many of the guidelines require occupancy limits and the need for workers and customers to wear masks.

Bars and restaurants can allow customers inside at 50 percent capacity during Phase 3. Masks must still be worn when not sitting.

People seated at the same table must be part of the same party, but can come from different households, with a maximum of 10 people per table.

All indoor and outdoor tables must be separated by a minimum of 6 ft., in all directions. Wherever distancing is not possible, physical barriers must be established between tables.

Employees must wear an acceptable face covering at all times.

Personal care businesses including tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing can reopen in Phase 3 with social distancing guidelines.

Each business must only allow 50% of the maximum occupancy. Customers must maintain 6 ft. of separation while inside, except during the service.

Customers will only be allowed inside if they are earing an acceptable face covering.

The Hudson Valley should hit Phase 3 around June 23. Central New York, North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier are expected to enter Phase 3 on June 13. Long Island on June 24 and New York City around July 6.