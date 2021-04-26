Person Killed After Jumping Off Walkway Over The Hudson

One person died after jumping into the Hudson River from the Walkway Over The Hudson.

On Saturday just after 6 p.m., first responders from the City of Poughkeepsie responded to the City's of Poughkeepsie's waterfront area following reports of a man in the water.

First responders were told someone jumped near the Poughkeepsie side of the Walkway Over The Hudson Bridge into the Hudson River. Marine units were sent to the scene, according to the Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

After the arrival of firefighters, first responders were able to get a boat into the water to search for the jumper. After searching the river for 20 minutes first responders recovered the body of the person who jumped, Action News Service tells Hudson Valley Post.

Update: Police confirmed Brendan J. Paredes, 37, of Wappinger was the person who was found dead in the Hudson River. No signs of foul play have been discovered, police say.

Walkway Over the Hudson officials announced last week the Poughkeepsie entrance will be closed most of the week due to construction. The entrance to the Highland side will remain open. Construction on the East Gate Plaza is expected to be completed in May 2021.

