Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official.

For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.

Resorts World Hudson Valley has built up a lot of excitement over the pas year. They recently announced a date for opening. The Casino is opening on December 28 of this year.

Ever since the announcement a lot of people have been wondering what it looks like inside. Resorts World Hudson Valley has officially given us a first look inside the new casino with just days before it opens up.

Here is a preview that posted on their social media pages. Check it out!

Take a look inside Resorts World Hudson Valley.

