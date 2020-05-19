Police say a very drunk man claimed he was shot in his buttocks in Dutchess County, but no injury to his buttocks was found.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie 911 received a call reporting a person shot in the area of 69 Spruce Street. The caller reported the shooting happened just after 2 am. in the area of Mill and North Clover Street.

Responding officers found a highly intoxicated 35-year-old Bronx man who told people he was walking when suddenly he realized he was shot in the buttocks, fell and struck his head, police say.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries. After x-rays it was determined that no bullet was inside the victim's buttocks, medical personnel were unable to say if the victim was shot or if he suffered some other type of injury to his buttocks, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police department.

An examination of the victim’s pants found there was no hole to indicate a bullet had passed through the victim’s pants, police say. When asked about this apparent inconsistency the victim said: “I didn’t pull a gun” and became uncooperative, officials say.

Witnesses in the area were also intoxicated and could provide no information to assist in the investigation. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.