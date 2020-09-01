Over 75,000 New Yorkers Hospitalized With COVID-19 Have Recovered

Over 75,000 New York residents who were hospitalized with COVID-19 have been released.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 72 New Yorkers with COVID-19 were discharged from the hospital, bringing the total discharged since the start of the pandemic to 75,062.

Over 100,000 test results were reported to New York State on Saturday, a new record high. Hospitalizations dropped to 429, a new low since March 16, and intubations dropped to 47, a new low since March 14.

"Yesterday's highest-ever number of tests and infection rate of 0.69 percent are great news, especially when you consider what's going on around the country and around the world," Cuomo said in a press release on Sunday. "The state is doing extraordinarily well, and again, kudos to all New Yorkers because there's no mystery as to how this happens. It's a social action and it's the community of the people of the State of New York acting out of mutuality and concern for one another. Everyone should continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments should continue to enforce state guidance so we can get through this together."

On Monday, 38 more patients were discharged from the hospital, bringing the total discharged since the start of the pandemic to 75,100. Cuomo also reported on Monday new lows in hospitalizations and ICU patients.

"Yesterday we had the lowest number hospitalized and the lowest number in the ICU since this crisis began. One New Yorker passed away and that New Yorker's family is in our thoughts and prayers, but we should pause a moment on that fact. There was a time when we were going through this crisis when we literally had hundreds of people dying every day," Cuomo said on Monday. "And I asked New Yorkers to understand the facts and to act responsibly and I said that what the future holds is determined by what New Yorkers do. Together we did flatten the curve and we saved lives."