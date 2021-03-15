Over 150 Reported UFO Sightings in New York, Almost Double 2019

In the past year, there have been over 150 reported UFO sightings across New York State including many in the Hudson Valley.

2020 was one of the strangest, if not strangest, years we have lived through. Making 2020 even stranger, or out of this world, is the fact that UFO sightings nearly doubled in New York in 2020, according to Upstate New York.

The website looked in the National UFO Reporting Center's database. The National UFO Reporting Center has a database of reports from people who report seeing a UFO. The National UFO Reporting Center says it tries to not include "obvious hoaxes."

In 2020, there were three reported UFO sightings in Kingston and three other reported sightings in Carmel. There was also at least one reported sighting in Hyde Park, Marlboro, Plattekill and Woodstock.

Below are the reported sightings in New York in 2020, according to NYUP.com.

Rochester: 10 reports

West Chazy: 8 reports

Buffalo: 8 reports

Utica: 6 reports

Carmel: 3 reports

Kingston:3 reports

Albany: 2 reports

Altamont: 2 reports

Bliss: 2 reports

Cicero: 2 reports

Clifton Park: 2 reports

Ellicottville: 2 reports

Gouverneur: 2 reports

Grand Island: 2 reports

Hornell: 2 reports

Ithaca: 2 reports

Lewiston: 2 reports

Lockport: 2 reports

Malone: 2 reports

New Hartford: 2 reports

Otego: 2 reports

Pine City: 2 reports

Seneca Falls: 2 reports

Skaneateles: 2 reports

Whitehall: 2 reports

Alden

Alma

Argyle

Athens

Ballston

Binghamton

Brockport

Byron

Canandaigua

Canisteo

Chaumont

Chazy Lake

Cheektowaga

Chittenango

Clarksville

Clay

Clifton Springs

Clinton

Deerfield

Delanson

Delhi

Dolgeville

East Durham

Elmira

Fulton

Gansevoort

Geneseo

Georgetown

Glens Falls

Glenville

Hall

Hamburg

Hamilton

Hastings

Henderson

Herkimer

Hilton

Hunter

Hyde Park

Ilion

Kirkwood

Lake Kinderhook, Niverville

Lakeport

Le Roy

Liverpool

Marcy

Marilla

Marlboro

Mayfield

Milan

North River

North Tonawanda

Norwich

New York Mills

Painted Post

Penfield

Pennellville

Plainview

Plattekill

Port Crane

Portville

Rome

Schaghticoke

Syracuse

Tribes Hill

Troy

Trumansburg

Vestal

Waterford

Watertown

Waterville

Watervliet

Watkins Glen

Wayne

Westfield

Whitestown

Willseyville

Woodstock

Youngstown

