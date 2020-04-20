Over 150 More Hudson Valley Residents Die From COVID-19

Over 150 Hudson Valley residents died from COVID-19 over the weekend.

The New York State Department of Health reports nine more deaths this weekend in Dutchess County, four more fatalities in Putnam County, 47 more Rockland County deaths and 75 more fatalities from Westchester County.

There are now 49 reported deaths in Dutchess County, 36 from Putnam County, 743 in Westchester County and 297 from Rockland County, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced 15 more residents died from COVID-19, bringing the county total to 219.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

One more death was reported in Ulster County, bringing the county total to 16, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Sullivan County hasn't updated it's COVID-19 dashboard since Friday. The county currently reports 11 fatalities due to COVID-19.