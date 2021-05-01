Outdoor Film Series Coming to the Hudson Valley

The film series will take place at a bunch of awesome Hudson Valley venues.

I feel like I've said this a few times in the last few weeks, but it's worth repeating....things are starting to get back to some sort of normal!!! Restrictions are being lifted and events are starting to be announced and I hope your getting as excited for all of them like we are.

If your a fan of movies and performances, the folks at Upstate Films have announced that they are going to debut the Hudson Valley Picture Show this summer and early fall throughout the Hudson Valley according to the Times Union.

The Hudson Valley Picture Show will be a combination of live entertainment and films at some of our favorite places in the area including, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Opus 40, the Bearsville Center, the Omega Institute, the City of Kingston and Bard College.

When the new summer series gets underway, Upstate Films will set up a a state-of-the-art outdoor projection system, that will include a 24-foot screen, an ultra-bright projector and powerful sound system, which is sure to please everyone in attendance. As far as film selections, they plan to show films ranging from the 1981 horror classic "An American Werewolf in London" to a Janis Joplin special.

The first event is set for Opus 40 in Saugerties on Saturday July 10th and will feature a movie, plus some live entertainment including music, poetry, dance, and presentations from local not-for-profit organizations. They also expect to have food and refreshments available thanks to the folks at Del’s Roadside in Rhinebeck. Del's will have their food truck onsite and offer summer favorites like burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and ice cream.

The series is expected to run until October 16th, and will move to different locations on both sides of the Hudson River throughout the summer and fall. Tickets for each event will be $15 and a portion of those proceeds will go towards some great local charities including, Red Hook Responds, Rhinebeck Responds, Family of Woodstock or Family of Kingston. Tickets will go on sale sometime in mid May.

9 Hudson Valley Food Trucks to Hit this Summer You'll want to make sure you visit these Hudson Valley Food Trucks

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.