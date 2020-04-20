Out of Work New Yorkers Can Now File For COVID-19 Unemployment

Millions of New Yorkers can now apply for a new COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

On Monday, the New York State Department of Labor announced the launch of a new application for New Yorkers to apply for traditional Unemployment Insurance or the new COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

This one-stop-shop for unemployment benefits will connect New Yorkers with the benefits they deserve faster, without requiring them to call the Department of Labor, officials say.

"While it appears the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to stabilize — at least from the public health perspective — we know that many New Yorkers are still facing an uncertain economic future, and the Department of Labor will continue to dedicate every resource available to helping New Yorkers weather this storm," NYS Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, prior to today, due to cumbersome federal guidelines, New Yorkers were required to apply for regular Unemployment Insurance and be rejected before applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. With this new application, which aligns with updated federal policy, New Yorkers will be able to simply fill out one form to get the correct benefits.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the State Department of Labor has paid approximately $2.2 billion in Unemployment Insurance benefits to 1.1 million New Yorkers.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which was included in the Federal CARES Act, provides unemployment benefits for individuals who are ineligible for traditional unemployment insurance. Examples of those covered by PUA include:

Self-employed New Yorkers;

Independent contractors;

New Yorkers who worked for an app-based company (i.e. "gig workers")

Farmers;

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have COVD-19 symptoms and are seeking a diagnosis;

Those living with a household member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19;

Those providing care for a family or household member diagnosed with COVID-19;

A primary caregiver for a child unable to attend school or another facility due to COVID-19;

Those unable to reach their place of employment due to an imposed quarantine or because they have been advised by a medical provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19;

Those scheduled to commence new employment that cannot reach their workplace as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those who became a major breadwinner because the head of their household died from COVID-19;

Those who quit their job as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those whose place of employment closed as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those with insufficient work history and affected by COVID-19; and

New Yorkers otherwise not qualified for regular or extended UI benefits and affected by COVID-19

New Yorkers seeking to file an unemployment insurance claim should visit labor.ny.gov or call the telephone claim center at (888) 209-8124.