Operation Co-Co: 7 Arrested in Hudson Valley Drug Ring

“Operation Co-Co," in the Hudson Valley led to seven arrested and the seizure of three kilograms of cocaine, weed and cash.

Since January 2019, members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT), Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) have been investigating a cocaine-trafficking organization based out of Saugerties. This investigation was titled “Operation Co-Co”.

During the investigation, investigators identified Russell J. Neglia, 25, of Saugerties as the leader of the drug trafficking organization, police say. According to police, Neglia and his co-conspirator, Roger W. Hummer II, 38, also of Saugerties, received cocaine from an individual later identified as Michael A. Manor, 38, of Teaneck, NJ, and re-distributing it throughout Ulster and Greene Counties.

Investigators conducted thousands of hours of physical and electronic surveillance, used federal Title III wire interceptions on multiple phone lines, conducted numerous undercover buy operations, conducted intelligence-based traffic stops to seize cocaine and marihuana, and executed multiple search warrants in both Ulster and Greene Counties, resulting in the cumulative seizure of approximately three kilograms of cocaine, over 140 pounds marihuana, over $68,000 in cash, multiple vehicles, and real property assets, officials say.

On March 2, URGENT, Homeland Security Investigations, HSI’s Special Response Team, ATF, as well as members from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County Emergency Response Team, Sheriff’s Corrections Emergency Response Team, and Greene County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants in the Towns of Saugerties and Cairo.

During the search at Neglia’s residence, investigators allegedly recovered over 900 grams of cocaine, 100 pounds of marihuana, drug packaging materials, digital scales and over $18,000 in cash.

The search warrant conducted at Hummer’s home yielded a loaded rifle, cocaine processing equipment, marihuana and over $9,000 in cash, police say.

A search warrant conducted at a residence in the Town of Cairo resulted in the recovery of over 7 pounds of marihuana, 1.5 pounds of wax hashish, 363 individually packaged THC vials, drug packaging materials, a commercial-grade cash counting machine, and more than $40,000 in cash, officials say.

On March 9, investigators seized an additional kilogram of cocaine from Manor during an intelligence-based traffic stop of a vehicle he was operating in the Town of Ulster, URGENT reports.

Because of this investigation, the following people were arrested and charged:

Federal Defendants:

Russell J. Neglia, 25, of Saugerties, NY:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Roger W. Hummer II, 38, of Saugerties, NY:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute – Cocaine

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Michael A. Manor, 38, of Teaneck, NJ:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

State Defendants:

Francis M. Raffiani, 46, of Palenville, NY:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Vincent F. Neglia Sr., 65 of Saugerties, NY:

Criminal Nuisance in the First Degree

Sophia R. Ricci, 23, of Saugerties, NY:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the First Degree.

Scott Giannone, 56, of Saugerties, NY:

Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. Mr. Neglia and Mr. Manor have previously entered plea agreements with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. The charges against Hummer and all defendants charged with state-level offenses are still pending.