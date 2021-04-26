NY Police Hunt Down Missing Stormtrooper Statue

Help me, police. You're my only hope.

Stealing from someone's Star Wars collection in a galaxy far, far away could land you in frozen carbonite inside Jabba's palace but stealing from someone's Star Wars collection here on earth could land you in jail.

It doesn't matter what it is but when something is stolen it just feels really personal. Whether it's an expensive television, a priceless family heirloom or some Star Wars memorabilia, it can't help but upset you when something you cherish turns up missing.

According to the New York Post, an expensive stormtrooper statue that had an estimated value of around $400 was taken from a vintage video game store called Blast from the Past. The Post reports that the Statue was roughly 3-feet tall and went missing on April 1.

The police had some help from some pictures of the surveillance video that went viral on Blast from the Past's Facebook page.

If you're a Star Wars fan you know that Stormtroopers never seem to hit the mark. Thankfully, the local police were much more helpful in this situation.

The Post also reported that the statue was found at a home in Wyandanch, New York on Long Island and the person who allegedly stole it has been arrested.

The statue found its way home.

As a collector, I have to sympathize with these people. It sucks having any part of your collection stolen no matter how big or how small.

