New York’s Biggest Indoor Waterpark Sets Reopening Date
New York's biggest indoor waterpark is set to finally reopen in the Hudson Valley.
The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is finally ready to welcome back guests from its COVID-19 shutdown. The waterpark in Monticello on the campus of Resorts World Catskills will reopen on Thursday, July 1, a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.
'Ready to SPLASH again? The wait is OVER! We are thrilled to announce that the Kartrite will be welcoming guests beginning July 1!," The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark wrote on Facebook.
Earlier this month the company hinted at reopening while holding a job fair.
New York's biggest indoor waterpark features many thrilling water attractions, including waterslides, a FlowRider surf simulator, a lazy river, a kid’s activity pool and a multi-level play structure with slides.
As we wait for the state's biggest indoor waterpark to reopen, check out the thrilling rides you'll be able to enjoy once the park reopens.
Biggest Indoor Waterpark in New York Found in Hudson Valley
According to the company's website, the state-of-the-art indoor waterpark delivers "an unbelievable family adventure for all ages." The resort and waterpark feature a two-acre four-season waterpark and 324 hotel rooms. An indoor entertainment center includes an arcade, mini-bowling, a ropes course, multiple restaurants and bars, a spa and more.
