New Yorkers Are Doing Less Social Distancing Than Italy, Europe

Getty Images

New data shows New Yorkers and are doing less social distancing than Italy. As a whole, Americans are doing significantly less social distancing than European countries.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, Google released its "COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports." The company said it released the data because they heard from public health officials who said the information could be helpful as officials make critical decisions to fight COVID-19.

The reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential, according to Google.

Below is the data from Google in terms of foot traffic for Retail and Recreation; Grocery and Pharmacy; Parks; Transit Stations; and Workplaces compared to the baseline.

New York

  • Retail and Recreation: - 62%
  • Grocery and Pharmacy: -32%
  • Parks: -47%
  • Transit Stations: -68%
  • Workplaces: -46%

United States

  • Retail and Recreation: - 47%
  • Grocery and Pharmacy: -22%
  • Parks: -19%
  • Transit Stations: -51%
  • Workplaces: -38%

Italy

  • Retail and Recreation: - 94%
  • Grocery and Pharmacy: -85%
  • Parks: -90%
  • Transit Stations: -87%
  • Workplaces: -63%

Spain

  • Retail and Recreation: -94%
  • Grocery and Pharmacy: -76%
  • Parks: -89%
  • Transit Stations: -64%
  • Workplaces: -46%

France

  • Retail and Recreation: -88%
  • Grocery and Pharmacy: -72%
  • Parks: -82%
  • Transit Stations: -87%
  • Workplaces: -56%

United Kingdom

  • Retail and Recreation: -85%
  • Grocery and Pharmacy: -46%
  • Parks: -52%
  • Transit Stations: -75%
  • Workplaces: -55%

Ireland

  • Retail and Recreation: - 83%
  • Grocery and Pharmacy: -37%
  • Parks: -59%
  • Transit Stations: -78%
  • Workplaces: -52%
Filed Under: Coronavirus in New York
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top