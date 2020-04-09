New Yorkers Are Doing Less Social Distancing Than Italy, Europe

New data shows New Yorkers and are doing less social distancing than Italy. As a whole, Americans are doing significantly less social distancing than European countries.

On Friday, Google released its "COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports." The company said it released the data because they heard from public health officials who said the information could be helpful as officials make critical decisions to fight COVID-19.

The reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential, according to Google.

Below is the data from Google in terms of foot traffic for Retail and Recreation; Grocery and Pharmacy; Parks; Transit Stations; and Workplaces compared to the baseline.

New York

Retail and Recreation: - 62%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -32%

Parks: -47%

Transit Stations: -68%

Workplaces: -46%

United States

Retail and Recreation: - 47%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -22%

Parks: -19%

Transit Stations: -51%

Workplaces: -38%

Italy

Retail and Recreation: - 94%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -85%

Parks: -90%

Transit Stations: -87%

Workplaces: -63%

Spain

Retail and Recreation: -94%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -76%

Parks: -89%

Transit Stations: -64%

Workplaces: -46%

France

Retail and Recreation: -88%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -72%

Parks: -82%

Transit Stations: -87%

Workplaces: -56%

United Kingdom

Retail and Recreation: -85%

Grocery and Pharmacy: -46%

Parks: -52%

Transit Stations: -75%

Workplaces: -55%

Ireland