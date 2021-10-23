New York Twins Plead Guilty After 2 Fatally Shot in Newburgh

Twin brothers from Newburgh pleaded guilty to their roles in the death of two people.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced 25-year-old Dominique Williams of Newburgh pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to manslaughter in the First Degree for the November 3, 2018 slaying of a Newburgh man at the corner of Liberty and Clinton Streets in the City of Newburgh.

Dominique Williams’ identical twin brother, Devin Williams, 25, and Antwan Wakely, 29, both of Newburgh, who were charged in the same indictment, each pleaded guilty to felony charges of conspiracy.

Both admitted to engaging in a conspiracy to commit robberies and possess and share firearms in the City of Newburgh.

“Two young men lost their lives in the City of Newburgh within minutes of each other on November 3, 2018, and others had their lives endangered by the those who possessed illegal guns while engaging in organized criminal activity,” Hoovler said. “My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved one of those who lost their lives. I commend the police officers who regularly risk their lives to protect City of Newburgh residents. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners, municipal officials and community residents to do everything in our power to reduce gun violence. Our city residents deserve to be free from the fear of gun violence.”

On Nov. 1, 2018, around 12:15 a.m., City of Newburgh Police Department responded to reports of a shot fired on Liberty Street near a closed barbershop.

During the investigation, police and Orange County District Attorney’s Office investigators recovered digital video evidence showing what appeared to be a robbery at a closed barbershop. Dominique Williams, Devin Williams and Antwan Wakely were subsequently charged by an Orange County Grand Jury with being complicit in that robbery.

On November 3, 2018, Dominique Williams, and another man who had accompanied Dominique Williams, Devin Williams and Antwan Wakely on Liberty Street at the time of the November 1, 2018 incident, walked to the intersection of Clinton and Liberty Street and confronted a man, allegedly to rob him.

During the confrontation, an unknown person began firing at least two handguns in the general area of the alleged robbery, and Dominique Williams began firing a .32 caliber Walther semiautomatic handgun.

One bullet from the Walther pistol struck the robbery victim in the head killing him. When Dominique Williams, and the man who had been with him at the November 1, 2018 incident on Liberty Street, ran away from Liberty and Clinton they were each shot. Dominique Williams was shot in the arm and the man that he was with died in the vicinity of where he was shot.

"The investigation into who shot Dominique Williams and the man he was with is still ongoing," Orange County District Attorney’s Office states.

All three remain confined within the Orange County Jail until sentencing in December.

