New York Stores Can Ban Customers For Not Wearing Masks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a new order that gives store owners the right to ban any customer who enters without wearing a mask.

On Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo announced 74 people died in the last 24 hours from COVID-19. Which is about the same number of deaths as the past few days. 73 died on Monday and 74 on Tuesday. He said hospitalizations and new cases of coronavirus are down.

Cuomo says New York has received $23,840 of federal COVID-19 funding per positive case as opposed to Alaska which received $3,395,739 per COVID-19 case.

"I understand they (politicians) have to buy votes. But I also understand it's the taxpayer's money," Cuomo said.

The New York Stock Exchange reopened after two months but Cuomo doesn't think it will "bounce back." He doesn't think the U.S. economy will bounce back on its own after the pandemic because too many small businesses have closed

"States have taken on many of the tough jobs in this pandemic — testing, tracing, reopening," Cuomo tweeted during his press briefing. "But states can't do this alone — we need help from the federal government. Stop shortchanging the hardest hit states like NY."

Cuomo said he's still unsure when New York City will reopen. He said the City will start Phase 1 once it hits all seven benchmarks, like other regions in the state.

He repeated New York City was attacked with the coronavirus from "Europe."

Cuomo said he's signing an executive order that allows business owners to deny entrance to anyone who isn't wearing a mask or face covering.

"That store owner has the right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect customers. You don't want to wear a mask, fine. Then you don't have a right to enter that store," Cuomo said on Thursday.

Many businesses across the state already have signs saying you can't enter without a mask, but officials say this mandate will support those businesses.

"Today I am signing an Executive Order authorizing businesses to deny entry to those who do not wear masks or face-coverings. No mask - No entry," Cuomo tweeted.

He said 1 million masks will be distributed in parts of New York City hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The data is clear. This virus is disproportionally impacting lower-income communities that already suffer from lower health outcomes. We are working at full tilt to reach these communities, with more testing, more supplies and more outreach," he said.