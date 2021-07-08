New York State Makes Major Change About Masks in Schools
New York State officials announced a major change regarding students wearing masks in the classroom.
Kids who are attending summer school in New York State can finally ditch the masks while in their classrooms.
On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Health updated guidelines and announced students are no longer required to wear masks while in their classrooms during summer school.
Students were previously allowed to take masks off while outside during summer school.
The state Health Department says facial coverings are no longer required due to "current low rates of COVID-19 transmission," the Buffalo News reports.
Each individual school district across New York can still make it mandatory for masks to be worn.
There's still unclear if students will have to wear masks at the start of the next academic year in September.
