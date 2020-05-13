New York State is Hiring Many Vital COVID-19 Tracing Positions

New York is looking to hire for many positions that will help the state reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York State is hiring Contact Tracers, Team Supervisors and Community Support Specialists as the state reopens in a phased and regional approach.

The job descriptions, qualifications and how to apply are below:

Contact Tracers

Reach out to the contacts of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to assess symptoms, ensure compliance with quarantine and determine social support needs

Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma, or equivalent required. Must be 18 years of age or older.

Some college training preferred.

Must be a NYS resident.

Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.

Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.

Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. (A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)

Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection:

Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13,

Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.

A headset is preferred.

Click Here to Apply.

Team Supervisors

Lead a team of 20 Contact Tracers, and one Community Support Specialist who are working remotely using digital tools

Minimum Qualifications:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree is required. LPN or RN NYS licensure is preferred. Experience in clinical medicine and/or public health a plus.

At least one year of experience with the supervision of staff; experience leading remote staff and/or in a complex environment would be a plus

Experience in a health, human service, or community-based organization, or institutional setting is strongly preferred. Must be a NYS resident.

Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.

Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.

Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. ( A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)

Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection: Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13,

Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.

A headset is preferred.

Click Here to apply.

Community Support Specialists

Work with the team to address the support needs of those who are contacts, especially those who are under isolation or quarantine

Minimum Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree AND at least one year of experience specifically in social/human services.

OR

OR An Associate degree in social science (social work, sociology, psychology, mental health counseling, or related field).

OR

OR A minimum of three years college level course work with a focus on social science (social work, sociology, psychology, mental health counseling, or related field).

Must be a NYS resident with familiarity with of NYS geography; cities/towns/locations.

Experience in a health, human service, or community-based organization, or institutional setting is preferred

Familiarity with and experience working in a health system in NYS. This includes but is not limited to hospitals, health care providers, health regulatory organizations, or schools

Experience working with community resources and social services in NYS is strongly preferred. (Please indicate what location on your application.)

Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.

Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.

Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. ( A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)

Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection: Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13, Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.

A headset is preferred.

Click Here to apply.