New York State is Hiring Many Vital COVID-19 Tracing Positions
New York is looking to hire for many positions that will help the state reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
New York State is hiring Contact Tracers, Team Supervisors and Community Support Specialists as the state reopens in a phased and regional approach.
The job descriptions, qualifications and how to apply are below:
Contact Tracers
- Reach out to the contacts of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to assess symptoms, ensure compliance with quarantine and determine social support needs
Minimum Qualifications:
- High school diploma, or equivalent required. Must be 18 years of age or older.
- Some college training preferred.
- Must be a NYS resident.
- Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.
- Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.
- Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. (A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)
- Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection:
- Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13,
- Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.
A headset is preferred.
Click Here to Apply.
Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley
Team Supervisors
- Lead a team of 20 Contact Tracers, and one Community Support Specialist who are working remotely using digital tools
Minimum Qualifications:
- A minimum of a bachelor’s degree is required. LPN or RN NYS licensure is preferred. Experience in clinical medicine and/or public health a plus.
- At least one year of experience with the supervision of staff; experience leading remote staff and/or in a complex environment would be a plus
- Experience in a health, human service, or community-based organization, or institutional setting is strongly preferred. Must be a NYS resident.
- Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.
- Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.
- Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. ( A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)
- Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection: Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13,
- Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.
A headset is preferred.
Click Here to apply.
Community Support Specialists
- Work with the team to address the support needs of those who are contacts, especially those who are under isolation or quarantine
Minimum Qualifications:
- A Bachelor’s degree AND at least one year of experience specifically in social/human services.
OR
- An Associate degree in social science (social work, sociology, psychology, mental health counseling, or related field).
OR
- A minimum of three years college level course work with a focus on social science (social work, sociology, psychology, mental health counseling, or related field).
Must be a NYS resident with familiarity with of NYS geography; cities/towns/locations.
- Experience in a health, human service, or community-based organization, or institutional setting is preferred
- Familiarity with and experience working in a health system in NYS. This includes but is not limited to hospitals, health care providers, health regulatory organizations, or schools
- Experience working with community resources and social services in NYS is strongly preferred. (Please indicate what location on your application.)
- Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.
- Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.
- Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. ( A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)
- Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection: Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13, Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.
- A headset is preferred.
Click Here to apply.