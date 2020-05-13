New York State is Hiring Many Vital COVID-19 Tracing Positions

New York is looking to hire for many positions that will help the state reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York State is hiring Contact Tracers, Team Supervisors and Community Support Specialists as the state reopens in a phased and regional approach.

The job descriptions, qualifications and how to apply are below:

Contact Tracers

  • Reach out to the contacts of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to assess symptoms, ensure compliance with quarantine and determine social support needs

Minimum Qualifications:

  • High school diploma, or equivalent required. Must be 18 years of age or older.
  • Some college training preferred.
  • Must be a NYS resident.
  • Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.
  • Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.
  • Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. (A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)
  • Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection:
  • Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13,
  • Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.
    A headset is preferred.

Click Here to Apply.

Team Supervisors

  • Lead a team of 20 Contact Tracers, and one Community Support Specialist who are working remotely using digital tools

Minimum Qualifications:

  • A minimum of a bachelor’s degree is required. LPN or RN NYS licensure is preferred. Experience in clinical medicine and/or public health a plus.
  • At least one year of experience with the supervision of staff; experience leading remote staff and/or in a complex environment would be a plus
  • Experience in a health, human service, or community-based organization, or institutional setting is strongly preferred. Must be a NYS resident.
  • Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.
  • Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.
  • Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. ( A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)
  • Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection: Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13,
  • Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.
    A headset is preferred.

Click Here to apply.

Community Support Specialists

  • Work with the team to address the support needs of those who are contacts, especially those who are under isolation or quarantine

Minimum Qualifications:

  • A Bachelor’s degree AND at least one year of experience specifically in social/human services.
    OR
  • An Associate degree in social science (social work, sociology, psychology, mental health counseling, or related field).
    OR
  • A minimum of three years college level course work with a focus on social science (social work, sociology, psychology, mental health counseling, or related field).
    Must be a NYS resident with familiarity with of NYS geography; cities/towns/locations.
  • Experience in a health, human service, or community-based organization, or institutional setting is preferred
  • Familiarity with and experience working in a health system in NYS. This includes but is not limited to hospitals, health care providers, health regulatory organizations, or schools
  • Experience working with community resources and social services in NYS is strongly preferred. (Please indicate what location on your application.)
  • Ability to speak, read, and write English clearly and concisely. Fluency in a second or multiple languages would be a plus.
  • Employment is contingent on completion of a background check by NY State.
  • Own telephone, computer, wireless internet (WiFi) and electronic equipment. ( A partial reimbursement to maintain unlimited phone and data access will be provided.)
  • Must have access to a working PC with Windows 10, Antivirus Protection: Windows Defender and Windows Firewall; or Mac with Apple OS X 10.13, Antivirus Protection: Sophos; and personal mobile device to use for this job.
  • A headset is preferred.

Click Here to apply.

