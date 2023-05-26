New York State Investigates After ‘Suspected Human Hand’ Found

Top officials investigated after police from New York State found what was believed to be a severed human hand.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol," on Wednesday.

This week's report featured an Upstate New York hunter who was charged with shooting a fake turkey and a mysterious "hand" that was discovered in Niagara County

New York State DEC Investigates "Mystery Hand" Discovered In Niagara County, New York

Back on May 13, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office contacted the New York State DEC to help investigate what was believed to be a human hand.

"On May 13, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office contacted ECO Holzle for his assistance in identifying what was suspected to be a human hand," the DEC stated in a press release.

The DEC didn't say where the "suspected human hand" was found in Niagara County

DEC Wildlife Expert Weighs In On "Human Hand" Found In Niagara County

DEC Regional Wildlife Biologist Connie Adams was called to help determine if the hand was a human or animal. After an investigation, Adams determined the hand is actually a paw from a black bear.

"Officer Holzle checked with DEC Regional Wildlife Biologist Connie Adams, who determined the mystery hand is actually a paw from a black bear," the DEC stated.

More information about the paw hasn't been released.

