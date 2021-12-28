New York State Cancels January 2022 Regents Exams

Though many hoped that the 2021-2022 academic year would be much different than last year, yet current COVID-19 case numbers, especially due to the surge in omicron cases, have proven otherwise.

In an announcement from the New York State Education Department on December 21st, State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced that the High School Regents Examination Program has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This applies only to the scheduled January 2022 Regents Exams, and at this time, does not apply to the June and August 2022 exams or other state-wide assessments.

In a statement from Commissioner Rosa, with regard to the cancellation of New York State Regents exams for January 2022:

New York set a daunting record last week with more COVID-19 cases reported in one day than ever before. Once again, the January Regents Exams cannot be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state. We will continue to work with our schools, districts, and stakeholders to ensure they have what they need to provide academic, social and emotional, and mental health supports for our students.

Much like other recent state exam cancellations and modifications, there are always concerns over high school students meeting the requirements to graduate. The Education Department has indicated that they will ask the Board of Regents to 'approve modifications to the assessment requirements that students must meet to earn high school diplomas, credentials, and endorsements.'

More information about modifications and Regents Exam exemptions can be found here.

In March of this year, nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began and changed the way school-aged children experienced 'classroom education,' the New York State Education announced that the majority of Regents exams would be cancelled. This announcement after the US Department of Education decided not to cancel all mandatory exams for 2021. A similar announcement was also made in November of 2020, cancelling exams scheduled for January 2021.

